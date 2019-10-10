New Delhi: Former promoter of Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Laboratories, Shivinder Mohan Singh, along with three others were arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday on grounds of cheating and fraud.

According to reports, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police took the action based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited.

Shivinder and his brother Malvinder Mohan Singh were accused of possession of assets to the tune of nearly Rs 740 crore.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.