New Delhi: More than a week after the tractor rally violence on Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Sunday made a breakthrough by arresting the key accused who was allegedly "instigating" a mob that caused a rampage at the Red Fort on January 26. The arrested person, Sukhdev Singh, 65, was nabbed by the Crime Branch from Chandigarh with the help of technical surveillance. He belongs to Karnal and is a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Haryana.

According to reports, one of Singh's close associates who also took part in the protests turned him in and gave a tip-off to the police. The Delhi Police had earlier declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing leads on Singh. "He was involved in leading and instigating the riotous mob at Lal Quila," a police officer told The Times of India.

"Singh's role was confirmed and he was identified in multiple videos as one of the main instigators. He was also identified by the rioters arrested earlier by the police," officials told TOI, adding that he was identified through the facial recognition system.

So far, a total of 127 people have been arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence across the national capital, police said.

At least 20 police teams of about five members each are conducting raids in Haryana and Punjab to arrest the absconding in connection with the Republic Day violence. Forces on the ground are also being assisted by technical teams stationed in Delhi.