New Delhi: The Delhi police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhi’s Aerocity area. Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: India-Pakistan Love Story For Kiara Advani And Aditya Seal?

The two accused have been identified as Sandeep Mehta (57) and Naveen Dawar (47). Police said that both of them are Dhaba owners and residents of Lajpat Nagar and Saket in Delhi, even though their eateries are located in Haryana’s Sonipat area. Also Read - BJP Worker Shot Dead in North East Delhi, Son Stabbed

Mehta was booked under section 376 (rape) and is in police custody, while Dawar, who was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), has been sent to judicial custody, a senior police officer said. Also Read - IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal Praises RCB Skipper Virat Kohli, Says 'Truly Enjoyed Every Minute I Spent With Him'

The incident was reported by the woman on Friday. According to reports, the woman has told the police that Mehta was her social media friend.

When she came to Delhi on Wednesday (November 18), she was staying at a hotel in Aerocity, near the Delhi airport. And, the next day (November 19), she met Mehta and his friend Dawar at Connaught Place, police said.

The woman alleged that on their way back from Connaught Place to her hotel in Aerocity, Dwar tried to molest her. However, after dropping her outside the hotel, Dwar left but Mehta allegedly raped her inside her hotel room.

Following the crime, Mehta took her from the hotel and after dropping her at Anand Vihar, fled, police said, adding that the woman thereafter made a PCR call.