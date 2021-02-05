New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday asked digital platforms including Google and Instagram for the registration details and activity log of the accounts through which the toolkit which was uploaded online. Also Read - I Still Stand With Farmers, Says Greta Thunberg After Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Her Tweets On Farmers Protest

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account and one URL were mentioned in the toolkit, Delhi Police said. Police have now asked for details from the respective platforms. Also Read - FIR Filed Not Against Greta Thunberg But Toolkit Tweeted by Her, Says Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it would write to Google to get the IP (internet protocol) address or the location from where the ‘toolkit’ document was created and uploaded on the social media platform. Also Read - Greta Thunberg's Toolkit For Protests Sparks Row, Here's What The Deleted Document Said

According to police sources, this inquiry with Google was initiated done to identify the authors of the ‘toolkit’ which was shared on Google Docs.

“Delhi Police is going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on the social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc,” Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Thursday said they had registered a case against creators of ‘Toolkit’ and no one had been named in the FIR.

“We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case,” he said.

Ranjan said protests by farmers at Delhi borders have been going on for days and Delhi Police has been closely monitoring several social media accounts.

“We have identified some 300 accounts spreading dissatisfaction and disharmony towards the Government of India. ‘Toolkit’ account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident,” he said.

“We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway,” he added.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg had posted ‘toolkit’ in a tweet on Wednesday which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

“We stand in solidarity with the Farmers Protest in India,” she had said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Ministry had said on Wednesday that protests by farmer unions against new farm laws must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

It had said that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is “neither accurate nor responsible.”

(With ANI inputs)