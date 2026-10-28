Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ march today, check routes to avoid

The INDIA bloc has been questioning the electoral roll revision exercise and has accused the ruling party of benefiting from what it calls “vote theft”. Opposition parties have also criticised the Election Commission’s handling of the process.

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BJP's Save Democracy March today

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be in place in Chandni Chowk today for the Bhartiya Janata Party’s ‘Save Democracy’ march, with curbs on key roads between 3 pm and 5 pm. As per the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicular movement on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg will be restricted or regulated during the two-hour period.

Diversions will be enforced at Chatta Rail Chowk, under Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, T-Point on Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate and Shanti Van Chowk. The march is scheduled to begin around 4 pm. It is important to note that BJP national president Nitin Nabin will lead the march from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs and other party leaders expected to participate.

The foot march comes amid Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The advisory stated that buses coming from Delhi Gate and Darya Ganj towards Lal Quila will be diverted towards Rajghat, while those travelling from the Inter-State Bus Terminal towards Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted at Chatta Rail Chowk.

Here are some of the key details:

Diversions will be enforced at Chatta Rail Chowk, under Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, T-Point on Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate and Shanti Van Chowk.

The march is scheduled to begin around 4 pm.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will lead the march from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs and other party leaders expected to participate.

The advisory stated that buses coming from Delhi Gate and Darya Ganj towards Lal Quila will be diverted towards Rajghat

Those travelling from the Inter-State Bus Terminal towards Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted at Chatta Rail Chowk.

Paid parking facilities will be available at ASI Parking in Madhav Das Park (2-A Parking), Tikona Park Parking Space (No. 3 Parking), Sunehari Masjid Parking (T-5 Parking), Parade Ground Parking, Dangal Maidan Parking and Omaxe Mall Parking.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Chandni Chowk and the surrounding area, wherever possible, and plan their journeys.

The traffic police have also appealed to people to use public transport and avoid private vehicles to minimise congestion.

Does BJP’s march benefit traders while ours causes losses?: Congress

Congress MP Pawan Khera took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its announced ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in the national capital. Responding to criticism directed at the opposition for holding street protests and rallies, Khera questioned the double standards surrounding public demonstrations and their alleged impact on local commerce and trading communities.

Highlighting the selective rhetoric around political rallies causing public disruption or economic inconvenience, Khera challenged critics to evaluate both parties’ demonstrations by the same yardstick.