New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested six terror suspects, including two men who were trained in Pakistan. "Delhi Police Special Cell busts Pak organised terror module, arrests two Pak-trained terrorists; Explosives and firearms recovered in a multi-state operation," DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha.

"We have arrested one Sameer from Kota, two persons arrested from Delhi and three people arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 6 people, two were taken to Pakistan via Muscat where they were trained in explosives &firearms including AK-47 for 15 days," Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell further added that the arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pak-organised terror module, arrested 6 people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ShadqybnKU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021



The arrests were made following raids in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Prayagraj and Delhi, the police said. The Special Cell said the suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country.