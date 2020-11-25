New Delhi: A special cell of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate gunrunners’ racket on Wednesday and arrested two gang members, a senior police officer said. The police officials also seized 10 sophisticated pistols from the accused. Also Read - Delhi Chalo LIVE UPDATES: Protesting Farmers On Way To Delhi Face Water Cannons In Haryana

DCP Special Cell,PS Kushwah said, “Both Sagar Gautam and Shyam Singh from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh were involved in the sale of illegal weapons in NCR-Delhi and western UP after sourcing these from Madhya Pradesh for the last three years.” Also Read - 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Arrested in Delhi Given 5 Days Police Remand

Both accused were arrested from the ISBT at Anand Vihar on Tuesday told police that they had received the seized pistols and cartridges from an illegal manufacturer in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Delhi: Woman Head Constable Gets Out-of-Turn Promotion For Tracing 76 Missing Children

Sagar said that he was lured into gunrunning by a resident of a village near his own. Initially, he worked as a conduit for a year but subsequently he and his brother Raja developed their own network.

Shyam Singh said that he was lured by Sagar to bring firearms from Burhanpur to the NCR and was paid Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per trip.

“Sagar purchased a pistol for Rs 7,000 and sold it in the NCR for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Efforts are afoot to identify other links to the syndicate,” the officer added.

(With IANS inputs)