New Delhi: The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police (CyPAD) on Thursday busted a job racket and arrested five persons who allegedly duped over 27,000 people after promising them government jobs through a fake website. Total three laptops and seven phones were recovered from the accused and the police have also frozen a bank account with Rs 49 lakh.

Addressing the media, CyPAD Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Anyesh Roy said, "The gang made fake government website under the name of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and offered over 13,000 jobs."

The accused had allegedly duped over 27,000 people raking in over Rs 1.09 crore from October 1 this year, police said.

The racket was busted soon after the Cyber Cell received a complaint from a job aspirant who said that he had been cheated by a fake website which floated in the name of “Swastha Avm Jan Kanyan Sansthan (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)”. The complainant said that he had applied for various job openings and had paid online fees believing it to be a genuine website offering government jobs, added police.

After a preliminary probe, a case of cheating and forgery was registered and an investigation was taken up. The Cyber Cell said, “On the basis of technical investigation conducted, the masterminds operating the fake website were identified and located in Hisar, Haryana.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that the website had duped thousands of gullible job seekers and the gang members were siphoning the money from ATMs in Hisar. The accused has sent more than 15 lakh SMSs till now, due to which over 27,000 people became victims to the scam.

More than 13,000 jobs ranging from Accountant, UDC, LDC, ANM, Lab Attendant, Ambulance Driver were posted on the fake website. Job seekers paid around Rs 400 to Rs 500 as fees for applying to the “advertised” jobs.

Aman Khatkar, a member of the gang was apprehended while drawing money from an ATM from the bank in which the money was being transferred from the website’s payment gateway, added the Cyber Cell. Other gang members were also apprehended in due course from various parts of Haryana and Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Ramdhari, Amandeep Khatkari, Surender Singh, Sandeep and Joginder Singh. 50-year-old Ramdhari from Hisar has been identified as the main mastermind and key conspirator. He also runs an online examination centre in Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)