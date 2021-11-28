New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third death threat mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. “Delhi Police and IPS Shweta Chauhan (who is a DCP (Central District)) cannot do anything as their spies are also present in the forces”, read the threat email received from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ at around 1:37 AM.Also Read - Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead; Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The senior officials of Delhi Police said that the complaint has been marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail. Further investigation is being carried out.

The fresh threat from 'ISIS Kashmir' came days after two threatening emails, following which security outside his home was beefed up.

First Death Threat

The first death threat was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on November 23, Tuesday. “We are going to kill you and your family”, the threatening mail reportedly read.

Second Death Threat

The second email was sent on Wednesday from the same email ID —isiskashmir@gmail.com. “We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue,” the mail read. It also had an attachment of a video shot outside Gambhir’s family home.