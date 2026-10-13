Delhi Police seeks extension of CAPF deployment in city till October 20 amid protest concerns

The Delhi Police, in its order, has stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protests at the three venues will be issued separately.

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Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police has asked for an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi till October 20. The authorities have cited the possibility of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations. In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, police requested that the deployment, which was scheduled to end on Monday, be extended to maintain law and order and deal with any potential situation.

“A total of 301 CAPF companies had been approved for deployment in Delhi, including 221 companies cleared on October 6 and another 80 on October 8,” a source said. Of the additional 80 companies, 28 had not reported to Delhi Police as of Monday, the sources said.

They said police have flagged the possibility of demonstrations at several sensitive locations, including Jantar Mantar, Election Commission, Parliament House and India Gate. Demonstrations by the Bhim Army, student organisations and other political groups are also among the concerns cited by police.

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in different parts of Delhi.

Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city’s border points. Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

Plea in SC challenges restrictions on protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging restrictions on protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the designation of alternative sites for public demonstrations.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar’s standing order of October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.

The Delhi Police, in its order, has stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protests at the three venues will be issued separately.

The plea raised concerns over the availability and suitability of designated protest venues in the national capital.

It submitted that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative.

The plea questioned the rationale behind the restrictions and the selection of other locations for demonstrations.

The petition has also raised concerns over the proposed alternative protest sites, alleging that some are situated near Delhi’s landfill areas and questioning their suitability for hosting public gatherings.