Delhi police detains BJP leader’s daughter during protests; ‘I was sitting in a park,’ says Yashawinee

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission on October 10. According to the reports, police detained over 2,000 protesters across Delhi.

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New Delhi: Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh, was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday. According to Yashawinee, she was detained when sitting in a park near a gurdwara. The police personnel moved to crack down on protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. Currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” Singh said in a social media post. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission on October 10. According to the reports, police detained over 2,000 protesters across Delhi.

More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed across the capital, with barricades and spike strips installed at key locations to restrict movement as authorities prepared for the demonstration.

detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. currently being held in Keshav Puram police station. https://t.co/xQG3hUwAIp — Yashaswinee Raje Singh (@ywineethepooh) October 10, 2026

Who Is Yashaswinee Raje Singh?

Yashaswinee Singh is the daughter of Vikram Singh

Vikram Singh previously represented the Fatehpur Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP MLA.

Yashaswinee had joined the student protests in June and July over examination paper leaks

The protesters then demanded the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Singh actively supported the CJP campaign during those protests

Press bodies condemn detention of journalists covering Delhi protests

Four journalists’ organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters.

The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit).

The organisations said Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters demanding Kumar’s resignation on Saturday. Journalists covering the police action were also bundled into buses and taken to detention centres, including the Chhatrasal Stadium and the Chanakyapuri police station.

Reporters from The Quint, The Wire, Scroll, Reporter TV, Navbharat Times, Newslaundry, and senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta were among those detained.

“The reporters said they were detained while filming detentions, despite prominently displaying their press cards,” the statement said.