New Delhi: Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India on Saturday said that Delhi Police has cleared the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day and details of the parade will be announced on a little later. Giving further details, he said that barricades will be opened and farmers will enter Delhi. Also Read - 'Was Reading Script Given by Farmers', Masked Man Makes U-turn in Viral Video, Being Quizzed by Haryana Police

“Farmers will take out ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight,” Yogendra Yadav said. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Gets Republic Day 2022 For Bachchan Pandey's Release

He also added that the farmers will take out the historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements. Also Read - Conspiracy Afoot to Kill 4 of us on Republic Day, Allege Protesting Farmers

Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight: Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India pic.twitter.com/IswlyLB4vz — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

For the tractor rally, several batches of farmers from Punjab and Haryana set out on Saturday in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the event. Carrying some ration, mattresses and other essentials, cavalcades of tractors left for Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Tractors carried the flags of the unions, some sported the tricolour, and also posters with slogans of ‘Kisan Ekta Zindabad’, ‘No Farmer, No Food’ and ‘Kaale Kanoon Radd Karo’.

Farmer unions protesting the Centre’s three farm laws had said they would go ahead with their tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. They had announced to take out the tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi.

Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be peaceful. “Over 30,000 tractors and trolleys today moved from Khanauri (in Sangrur, Punjab) and Dabwali (in Sirsa district, Haryana) to join the tractor parade in Delhi,” said Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan on Saturday.

They are expected to reach the Tikri border on Saturday night. Some farmers even mounted tractors on trailers and a few even towed their tractors in order to save diesel, said the farmer leaders.

“Some loaded their tractors in trailers and some even towed their vehicles in order to save fuel,” said Kokrikalan.

Similarly, a cavalcade of around 1,000 tractors left from Phagwara area and 150 tractors from Hoshiarpur in Punjab to become part of the parade, said the farmer leaders.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi’s borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.