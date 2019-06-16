New Delhi: A police personnel on Sunday committed suicide at his residence in the national capital’s Kanjhawala area.

The deceased constable was identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Kanjhawla, they said.

The 34-year-old man was posted at the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR).

According to an official, the constable was declared brought dead when he was taken to a hospital.

An investigation revealed that the man hanged himself with a rope in a tin shed in a plot in Lal Dora here. The plot is away from his house.

The father of the deceased said that Kulbir Singh was depressed from the past 15 days. Kulbir Singh is survived by his wife and two children aged eight and 10, police told PTI.

In an earlier incident, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the Metro at Jahangirpuri Metro Station. The deceased cop was identified as ASI Ajay Kumar. He jumped before the Metro train at Jahangirpuri station following which he was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Mohammed Ali had said.