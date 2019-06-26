New Delhi: Delhi Police claim to have cracked the triple murder case with the arrest of two, including a woman, on Wednesday.

The arrests in connection with the murder of an elderly couple and their nursing attendant in Vasant Vihar were made in Gurugram. Reports say police have also recovered Rs 63,000 and two gold bangles from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Preeti Sehrawat and her live-in partner Manoj Bhatt. “The arrest was made after the inter-state cell of crime branch was informed by the family members of the deceased, 80-year-old Vishnu Mathur and his wife, 75-year-old Shashi Mathur, that a woman, who is the daughter of Shashi’s friend, had come to their home around a year ago. She stays in Gurugram and police conducted a raid and arrested them,” a daily quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Police got the lead from the CCTV footage. Reports also say the couple had visited the Mathurs with the intent of loot. Police said the two were the same people who had visited the building on a bike past Saturday and left around 2.30 AM on Sunday. Their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage as the man was wearing a helmet while entering and leaving the building whereas the woman had tied a cloth around her face.

Investigators found that the same bike and the couple with their faces covered had visited the neighbourhood on Friday night as well. “In the video footage, the woman is seen showing the flat to her friend by pointing at it. The duo then asked a neighbour about some local restaurants and left. We examined all the people with access to the flat and that directed us to the daughter of Shashi’s friend. When interrogated, she confessed to the crime and led to her friend, who has also been arrested,” a police officer said.

The Mathurs and their attendant were found dead when a domestic help, Babli, arrived on Sunday morning. Babli was employed to clean the house while the nursing attendant, Khushboo Nautiyal, had been taking care of Shashi since August 18 last year.

Police said that around 8.30 AM when Babli arrived, she saw blood flowing from beneath the door. She informed neighbours and they opened the door, which was bolted from outside. Police said the neighbours found Khushboo’s body in the drawing room and found the bodies of the couple in their bedroom.