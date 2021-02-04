New Delhi: A day after Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg shared toolkit on farmers protest in India, Delhi Police on Thursday said it has registered an FIR against unnamed people in connection with the toolkit. Furthermore, Delhi Police said the initial probe has suggested the document’s link with a pro-Khalistan group. Notably, Delhi Police has registered an FIR with its Cyber Cell to investigate an “international conspiracy” to defame the country. Earlier, the Swedish climate activist shared a “toolkit” advising people on how to show support for the protests. Also Read - Farmers' Protests: India Reacts to US Remarks, Says Comments Must be Seen in Entirety; Cites Capitol Hill Riots

Delhi police on toolkit: Giving further details, Delhi Police said more than 300 social media accounts, which were seen spreading malicious content on farmers protest, have been identified. The case against unnamed people have been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Thunberg's stoic response: Soon after the news of the FIR came out, Thunberg on Thursday tweeted: "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest"

Lending her support to the farmers’ agitation, the teen activist had shared “a toolkit for those who want to help”. “Here’s a toolkit if you want to help,” tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

MEA reacts to developments: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier issued a statement, saying: “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

Rakesh Tikait welcomes global support: On the other hand, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait welcomed the support from international artistes and activists, including Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, although admitting he does not know them. “Kaun hain ye videshi kalaakar? (Who are these foreign artists)? Tikait said exhibiting unawareness when asked about the foreigners supporting the farmers’ movement. “Koi videshi agar samarthan kar raha to kya dikkat hai, kuch le-de thodi na raha hai (If some foreigner is supporting the movement, then what is the problem. They are not giving us or taking anything away from us),” he said.

US remark on farm protest: In another development, the Joe Biden administration said it encourages differences to be resolved through dialogue and described peaceful protests a “hallmark” of a “thriving democracy”, prompting India to compare reactions to violence at the Red Fort with those seen after storming of the Capitol Hill. Hours after the comments by the State Department in Washington and the US embassy in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken note of the remarks and that it is important to see them in their entirety.