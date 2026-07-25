Delhi Police forms Special Task Force to investigate paper leak, exam-related offences; Warns about misinformation surrounding Jantar Mantar protests

Delhi Police described the STF as "a dedicated step towards ensuring the integrity, transparency and fairness of public examinations."

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Delhi Police forms Special Task Force to investigate paper leak, exam-related offences; Warns about misinformation surrounding Jantar Mantar protests (PTI)Delhi Police forms Special Task Force to investigate paper leak, exam-related offences; Warns about misinformation surrounding Jantar Mantar protests (PTI image)

In a major step to tackle exam paper leaks and ensure fair recruitment exams, the Delhi Police has set up a Special Task Force (STF) within its Crime Branch. The new unit was approved by the Delhi Police Commissioner and will investigate cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, officials said on Friday. According to the Delhi Police, the STF has been created to carry out quick, professional and thorough investigations into offences related to public examinations.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh says, “In line with the Government of India’s commitment to combat paper leaks and irregularities in various competitive exams, the Delhi Police has formed a Special Task Force within the Crime Branch. This team will be led by a… pic.twitter.com/E2AObXEfVf — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

The task force will handle cases involving major recruitment and competitive exams conducted by agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), and the National Testing Agency (NTA). It will also investigate offences linked to recruitment exams conducted by central government ministries, departments and their attached or subordinate offices.

The STF will be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), while the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) will oversee its overall functioning and administration.

Apart from investigating cases, the STF will work closely with prosecuting agencies to ensure that paper leak and examination-related cases are taken to court quickly. It will also aim to speed up trials so that such cases are heard on a day-to-day basis.

Announcing the move on X, Delhi Police described the STF as “a dedicated step towards ensuring the integrity, transparency and fairness of public examinations.”

The decision to create the specialised unit comes amid growing concerns over exam paper leaks across the country, especially after the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak and other reported irregularities in national-level examinations.