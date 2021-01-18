New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the proposed tractor rally by farmers on January 26 is a matter of law and the decision depends completely on Delhi Police whether to allow them or not. The top court order was in response to the Centre’s application challenging the farmers’ protest on Republic Day. Also Read - Dhannipur Mosque Project to Formally Begin on Republic Day in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing the Centre's plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day, said that police has all the authority to deal with the matter and decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

The apex court told Attorney General K K Venugopal that it will take up the matter for further hearing on January 20.

The application was raised by the Centre after farmers asserted that they will go ahead with the tractor rally in Delhi as planned on January 26. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had yesterday said that farmers are prepared to protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws “till May 2024”.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Tikait termed the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders as an “ideological revolution” and highlighted farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting near Delhi since November 26, 2020, demanding to scrap of the three new farm laws, which have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.