Kartavya Path: After a long wait, now common people will be able to see the new Parliament House, i.e., Central Vista. After the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, the Central Vista has now been opened for public viewing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path on Thursday, September 8 and since then people from across the country are planning to see the Central Vista.Also Read - Fresh Encounter Breaks Out Between Delhi Police And Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members In Rohini, 3 Held

What is Kartavya Path?

Kartavya Path is the name of the road from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier it was known as Rajpath. Since the inauguration of the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose on the Rajpath, it has been named Kartavya Path. Rajpath was built during the British era, hence its name has been changed to Kartavya Path to move ahead of the memories of the slavery of the British Raj. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Remembered As Stalwart: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute

Delhi Police issues appeal

Delhi Police has issued an appeal to those coming to visit Kartavya Path to use public transport instead of private vehicles to come here. DCP (Traffic) Aalap Patel said that we know that since the inauguration of Kartavya Path, people are excited to visit Central Vista. Appealing to the people, DCP Patel said that Delhi Traffic Police has started a parking drive with Delhi Metro and urged the visitors to use it to roam around Central Vista. Also Read - Good News! Central Vista Avenue To Have Massive Parking Space For Over 1,100 Cars | Details Here

Central Vista E-Bus

Delhi Metro (DMRC) is running an e-bus for duty lane tour. There is a plan to run the e-bus for Kartavya Path for a week at present. One can board e-buses from Connaught Place, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Raj Ghat, and Bhairon Marg to visit Central Vista.

When will you be able to avail the bus facility

Delhi Metro will run 12 E-buses for Central Vista. You can avail this bus facility from 5 pm to 9 pm. These special e-buses will go to Gate No. 1 of the National Stadium, from where you can reach the new Parliament House. The facility of these e-buses is only for a week now.