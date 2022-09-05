Delhi: The former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car accident on Sunday afternoon. In the light of this unfortunate incident, Delhi Police has issued an advisory urging citizens to always wear seat belts and not over speed. According to a police statement over-speeding, not wearing seat belt and “error of judgement” of the driver caused the accident.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Death: Overspeeding, Not Wearing Seat Belt And Lack Of Airbags Caused Accident, Says Police

“Don’t go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn’t matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time!” Delhi Police tweeted with the hashtag Road Safety and Delhi Police Cares.

Don’t go fast. Fasten your seatbelt.

Doesn’t matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats.

Wear seatbelts.

Buckle up every single time!#RoadSafety#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/zQMUORyDhq — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 5, 2022

As per a preliminary probe into the accident, Mistry and his co-passenger in the rear seat were not wearing seat belts. Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place on Sunday afternoon.

The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

This accident has highlighted the increasing number of road incidences and the urgent need to adhere to the traffic rules while driving.