Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against climate change activist Greta Thunberg over her recent tweets on farmers’ protests in India. Greta Thunberg posted on her Twitter account in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation. In the first tweet on Tuesday night, Greta Thunberg wrote “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India” and shared a CNN article on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India and how internet has been suspended around the Delhi borders. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Call For Unity And Amicable Solution After Global Support Over Farmers Protest in India