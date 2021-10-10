New Delhi: The Delhi Police has received input about a terrorist attack being planned in the national capital during the festive season, as per the police department. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of the input.Also Read - 'Free Hand Given To Security Agencies To Take Strictest Action,' Says LG Manoj Sinha On Terror Attacks in Kashmir

Delhi Police officials also held discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals.

In the meeting, Asthana informed that there are inputs of a terror attack in Delhi. However, he said no such attack can happen unless the attackers have local support.

“Local criminals, gangsters and orthodox elements can help in such attack,” he added.

“Cybercafe, chemical shop, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers should be professionally checked and monitored. There are inputs that petrol pumps and petrol tankers can be targeted,” the Delhi Police Commissioner said.

Asthana also gave directions to launch a campaign for the verification of tenants and workers.

With a focus on community policing, the police will also hold meetings with RWAs, Aman committee, and coordinate with ‘eyes and ears scheme’ stakeholders like rehriwallahs and watchmen.

(With inputs from ANI)