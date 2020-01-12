New Delhi: In a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that investigation by the Delhi Police will nail the culprits of the violence and ‘justice will prevail’.

Irani made these remarks while she was taking part in a public meet on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Surat in Gujarat.

Talking about the January 5 violence on JNU, Irani said, “Someone who breaks a server or creates hurdles in an educational institution should understand that it runs on the money of Indian taxpayers and harms their interest”.

“Such an act also hurts the interest of over 3000 students who managed to register themselves, as well as the interest of teachers who have nothing to do with politics. No Opposition party has spoken on their behalf, but I am hopeful that justice will prevail after investigation,” the minister said.

Irani then went on to slam those who indulge in raising ‘anti-India’ slogans.

“Those who talk about dividing India and shout slogans..those who do not accept India’s constitution should accept the fact that they are able to shout against independent India because many soldiers have sacrificed their lives on the borders,” the BJP MP said.

Taking a dig at Congress, Irani further questioned Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Rahul Gandhi has perhaps not studied law but this has been his nature to not study. But I would like to say this much that those who studied the Act knows that it provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians who have been persecuted in neighbouring countries,” she said.

