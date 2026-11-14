Delhi Police proposes strict rules for Ramlila Maidan: Fixed timings, 50,000 crowd cap, 10-day advance notice; Check details

Delhi Police has proposed new rules for protests and public gatherings at Ramlila Maidan, including a maximum limit of 50,000 people and fixed timings from 10 am to 5 pm. Organisers may also need to apply 10 days in advance and follow strict security and traffic arrangements.

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Delhi Police proposes strict rules for Ramlila Maidan: Fixed timings, 50,000 crowd cap, 10-day advance notice; Check details (PTI/File)

The Delhi Police has proposed a new set of rules to regulate protests, rallies and public gatherings at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Under the proposed guidelines, a maximum of 50,000 people may be allowed to attend an event, while public programmes could be held only between 10 am and 5 pm. The move aims to improve crowd management and ensure the safety of people attending large gatherings at the ground. The proposed rules also focus on traffic control, security arrangements, emergency access and basic facilities for visitors.

According to a senior police officer, the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been sent to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval. The proposal is still at an early stage, and the rules have not yet been finalised.

Ramlila Maidan: What are the proposed new rules?

As per the draft guidelines, organisers will have to follow a fixed process before holding any protest, rally or public programme at Ramlila Maidan.

Here are some of the key proposals:

Maximum crowd limit: The number of participants at an event may be restricted to 50,000.

Fixed timings: Events will be allowed between 10 am and 5 pm.

Advance application: Organisers will generally have to apply for permission at least 10 days before the event.

MCD clearance: Organisers will first need to obtain confirmation from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about the availability of the ground before approaching the police for permission.

Traffic, parking and security rules for public gatherings

The draft SOP also makes event organisers responsible for managing traffic and ensuring that large crowds do not create problems for commuters. Organisers will have to coordinate with traffic police and make proper arrangements for parking vehicles. They will also need to identify specific pick-up and drop-off points for participants.

The guidelines make it compulsory to keep roads, entry and exit points, and emergency routes clear. This will help ensure that ambulances and other emergency vehicles can reach the venue without delay.

The proposed security measures include a ban on carrying firearms, swords, spears, sharp objects and other prohibited items into the ground. Anyone planning to operate drones near the venue will also need prior permission from the authorities.

Drinking water, medical help and toilets must be arranged

Organisers will have to ensure that drinking water, medical assistance and sanitation facilities are available at the venue. They will also be responsible for proper waste collection and disposal after the event. These arrangements are aimed at preventing overcrowding, health-related problems and unhygienic conditions during large public programmes.

Ramlila Maidan becomes key protest venue after Jantar Mantar

The proposed guidelines come at a time when Delhi Police has revised its arrangements for public protests in the national capital. On October 11, 2026, Delhi Police issued a new order removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites. It named three alternative venues for demonstrations: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

Ramlila Maidan has traditionally been one of Delhi’s major venues for political rallies, demonstrations and large public events. It can accommodate gatherings of around 50,000 people, making it suitable for programmes that attract large crowds.

The final SOP for Ramlila Maidan will come into effect only after approval from the competent authorities. Until then, the proposed rules remain subject to changes.