New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘achche din’ (good days) slogan to take a jibe at Modi-led central government as thousands of Delhi Police personnel, in an unprecedented development, protested in the national capital throughout the day over Monday’s incidents of assault on police personnel by lawyers.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP late Tuesday night tweeted a couplet in Hindi: ‘Police swayam sanrakshan maange, vakil maangte nyay, achche din prarambh ho gaye, yeh hai pratahm adhyay (Police itself is asking for protection, lawyers too demand justice, good days are indeed here, this is just the first chapter).

On Monday, lawyers, who were observing a strike against Saturday’s Tis Hazari Court complex clash between the two sides, assaulted policemen, as well as the general public, at various ower courts across the national capital, triggering massive outrage. Tuesday’s protest by the police was also against lack of support by senior officials, including Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was among several officers booed and jeered by the protesters.

The protest was called off only after 8 PM after officials were finally able to convince the protesting policemen and women about swift justice in the case.

However, Tharoor was not the only Congress leader to question the ruling BJP as party’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala too took to Twitter to question Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom the Delhi Police directly reports to.

दिल्ली पुलिस पर उपराज्यपाल का नियंत्रण नहीं है। दिल्ली पुलिस के प्रभारी गृह मंत्री, श्री अमित शाह हैं। श्री अमित शाह कहाँ ‘गुम’ हैं? गृह मंत्री सामने आ कर मामले को सम्भाल क्यूँ नहीं रहे? क्या गृह मंत्री देश की राजधानी में क़ानून व्यवस्था के लिए जुम्मेवार नहीं?#PoliceProtest — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 5, 2019

Netizens too questioned the absence and silence of the Union Home Minister as #WhereIsAmitShah trended on Twitter.