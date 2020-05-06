New Delhi: A 31-year-old Delhi Police constable, who died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital yesterday, has tested positive for Coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. This makes him the first COVID-19 related casualty in the Delhi Police. So far, over 26 police personnel of the force have tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Delhi Police Distribute Pizzas to Motivate Police Personnel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava expressed his condolence to the family of the deceased and assured them of all assistance. Also Read - 'Bois Locker Room': Delhi Police Seeks Details of Members From Instagram, Begins Probe

“The sudden demise of late Constable Amit Kumar from PS Bharat Nagar has saddened the police fraternity. We stand by his family in this hour of grief and pray to the Almighty to provide strength to bear this loss. All assistance to his family will be provided,” he tweeted. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Police Take Out Bike Rally to Express Gratitude to AIIMS Health Workers

The constable, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was posted at the Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi, police said.

He had fallen sick on Tuesday and was examined at the Deep Chand Bandhi Hospital where he was given medicines, they said.

On Tuesday evening, when the constable reported that he was feeling uncomfortable, he was immediately taken to the RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

The police personnel who came in contact with the constable have been home quarantined, he said, adding the postmortem examination is yet to be conducted.

The constable is survived by his wife and 3-year-old son, the official added.

(With agency inputs)