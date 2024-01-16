Delhi Police Rejects Bail Plea of Key Suspect in Parliament Security Breach; Details Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has firmly rejected Neelam Azad’s bail request as the key suspect in the case associated with the Parliament security breach. They argued that, given the severity of the crimes, the accused could face either life imprisonment or even the death penalty. The allegations labeled against him are described as deeply serious and outright wicked.

The law enforcement officers insisted that they’d collected compelling, irrefutable and strong evidence against the accused, ruling out the possibility of him being released on bail. It’s clear from the material gathered that Azad played a significant role in the crime.

The case has shed light on the potential vulnerabilities in the safety and security of the country’s most powerful legislative chamber. Azad’s presumed actions have inflicted a threat on the Parliament’s operations and the democratic tradition as a whole. Such breaches could seriously hamper the nation’s governance and stability.

Statement From Delhi Police

The police further stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus disentitle her to be released on bail. Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds against the accused person that negate the extension of bail considering the fact that the investigation is pending, said the Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential, which is detrimental to the investigating agency if they are released on bail. The nature of the offence, or gravity of the offence, and the severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated the Delhi Police.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police and Advocate Suresh Chaudhary appeared for the accused, Neelam Azad, in the matter.

Neelam Azad has recently moved a bail plea on the grounds of violation of Article 22 by not producing her before the court within 24 hours of the arrest.

After the conclusion of the arguments, the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur reserved the order and listed the matter for January 18, 2024, for the pronouncement of the order.

This case pertains to a security breach at Parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. All six people are presently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies)

