New Delhi: Knowing that farmers are approaching the national capital in huge numbers to hold protest, Delhi Police on Wednesday issued warning to them and said protestors will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Prior to this, Delhi Police had also rejected their requests for holding demonstration in the national capital.

"No protester will be allowed to enter Delhi. If any protester tries to enter, they will have to face legal action as Delhi Police have warned all the protesting organizations well within the time in writing and through social media," Delhi Police said in a statement.

No protestors will be allowed to enter Delhi. If any protestor tries to enter, they will have to face legal action as Delhi Police have warned all the protesting organizations well within the time in writing & through social media: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/mLqcDNR5nM — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

The development comes as the farmers tried to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call.

Taking to Twitter, the city police said requests have been rejected for any such gathering in the city.

“REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.

“Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law,” it said.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said, “Various farmer organisations have requested for permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines.”

“When the condition is good, they can seek due permission and exercise their right to protest in Delhi. For now, they are requested to cooperate with Delhi Police and not indulge in any kind of protest. If despite our appeal they turn up to Delhi, the required legal action will be taken against them, Singhal said.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws. The protest has the support of over 500 farmer organisations. Police said all border pickets have been made active.

(With inputs from PTI)