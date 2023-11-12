Home

Delhi Police Takes Out Flag March in Busy Markets, Security Beefed-up in Kolkata Ahead of Kali Puja

Police said that in view of the festive season, the SHOs of different areas have already been directed to keep a strict vigil in their area.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday took out a flag march in overcrowded markets, officials said. “A flag march was took out in south Delhi which started from Virat Chowk, Ambedkar Nagar in view of ongoing festive season. Security of other markets like the Janpath Market, Connaught Place, Sarojani Market, Khan Market, Chandni Chowk, and Sadar Bazar has been tightened,” a senior police official said.

Police said that in view of the festive season, the SHOs of different areas have already been directed to keep a strict vigil in their area.

“We have asked the traffic police to arrange proper facilities for parking and to issue alerts regarding traffic jams for the convenience of commuters,” officials said.

Tight security arrangements in Kolkata ahead of Diwali, Kali Puja

The Kolkata Police have taken all precautionary measures primarily to keep a check on any attempt to disrupt law and order as well as burning of banned firecrackers in the city during the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations on Sunday, a senior officer said.

More than 5,000 police personnel will be on duty on Sunday in Kolkata where a large number of people will come out on the roads to celebrate the festivals, he said.

“We have taken all precautionary measures for the Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations. Our officers will maintain law and order besides keeping a tab on whether banned firecrackers are being burst,” the IPS officer told PTI on Saturday.

Police postings have been arranged at crucial points of the city in addition to shopping malls, markets, religious places, railway stations and jetties.

(With PTI Inputs)

