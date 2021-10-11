New Delhi: Delhi Police has tightened the security across the national capital in view of the ongoing festive season. According to the reports, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a crime review meeting with senior police officials and directed them to beef up security in markets and crowded places.Also Read - New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 to be held in Offline Mode; Check Theme, Date Here

"We have tightened security in view of festive season. We held meetings with various committees regarding document verification of tenants. We conducted mock drills if we get any terror threat," Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North.

It is learnt that Delhi Police Special Cell had busted a terror module and arrested six persons, including two men trained in Pakistan, who were allegedly planning to carry out blasts in major cities of India during the festival season.

According to police, it was a Pakistan-orchestrated terror module, which was a nexus between Pakistan’s ISI and the underworld. The accused were receiving instructions from across the border.

“Delhi Police review the security situation quite often. The police personnel have been deployed at strategic points to keep strict vigil on miscreants, especially during the festival seasons,” said Chinmoy Biswal, PRO, Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Beefs Up Security