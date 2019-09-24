New Delhi: The Delhi police has formed a special team to arrest the bike-borne miscreants who allegedly attacked a Delhi-based woman journalist on September 22. Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday regarding the phone snatching incident, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said, “We have formed teams and recovered some CCTV footage. Accused will be arrested soon. Some snatchers are being rounded up.” The police officer further assured that dossiers are being shown to the complainant and the case will be solved soon.

The victim, identified as Joymala Bagchi, is a woman journalist working for news agency ANI. She was badly injured on her face when the bike-borne robbers on Sunday evening dragged the woman out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and fled from the scene.

The incident occurred near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi. The victim who sustained severe injuries was reported to have fractured her jaw in the incident. She also suffered injuries on her hand and was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. Soon after the incident, the Delhi police admitted Bagchi to a nearby hospital. She was later shifted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Based on a complaint, the Delhi police registered a case against the accused under Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, stated DCP Atul Thakur.

Narrating her ordeal, Bagchi told news agency ANI as saying, “I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 PM in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic was moving slowly. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away.”