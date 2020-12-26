New Delhi: Delhi police is gearing up to vaccinate its personnel against Coronavirus soon and the details of the vaccination will be sent to personnel via SMS, a report by NDTV quoted a police order as saying on Saturday. Delhi police personnel are among the most vulnerable sect of people who have higher chances of getting infected from COVID-19. Also Read - Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine May Become 1st to Get Emergency-use Nod in India

“Vaccination for COVID-19 of Delhi Police personnel will start soon. The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number by SMS,” the leading news channel quoted senior police officer Muktesh Chander as saying in the order. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Registration Process Guide: Who Can Apply Online, How to Get Registered - All You Need to Know

“Therefore, it is important that the mobile number of all police personnel is entered and updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district and unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021 positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme. A list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in PIS system will be intimated by DCP/IT through e-mail to all concerned,” Chander added. Also Read - No Coronavirus Vaccine For Kids? Latest Update on COVID Vaccine And Who All Are Safe to Take it

Ever since the pandemic began, many Delhi Police cops have tested positive for Coronavirus as they worked round the clock for the safety of the citizens. Many lost their lives to the infection.

Meanwhile, reports had earlier said that the Centre will be spending about Rs 10,000 crore for the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive which will be carried out among the priority lot comprising Rs 30 crore citizens.

An expert panel with the Centre’s health ministry had earlier recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed first in three groups – one crore health care workers should be the top priority, followed by two crore frontline workers that include the police, armed forces and disaster management volunteers, and lastly, people above the age of 50 years and those under 50 with comorbidities. The estimated population of the last category is close to 27 crore.

Few days ago, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had sought emergency use authorisation for its Coronavirus vaccine from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Further, reports also have it that the Serum Institute of India is close to signing a supply contract with the government at the Centre and likely to fix prices at Rs 250 ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine.