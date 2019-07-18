New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch is likely to file a chargesheet within this week against Apoorva Shukla, wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, who was accused of his murder in April.

According to a preliminary investigation, Shukla, 35, had suspected that Tiwari had a son outside of their marriage following which she killed him fearing that the property would go to the child.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of the late Congress leader ND Tiwari, was allegedly suffocated with a pillow and killed on April 16. His wife Apoorva Shukla is the primary suspect in the case.

The two had reportedly got into a heated argument over Tiwari’s alleged affair as well as a property owned by Apoorva’s parents. A brewing financial crisis added to the rage.

Tiwari was found murdered in his residence in Delhi’s Defence Colony on the afternoon of April 16. He had just returned from Uttarakhand the previous day after casting his vote. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment but was declared ‘brought dead when they reached around at 5 PM.

Initially, the cause of his death was reported as a cardiac arrest. However, an FIR was lodged after conducting the autopsy which suggested foul play. Soon, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, with Shukla arrested as the lead suspect for his murder on April 24.