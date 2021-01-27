The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a press conference on the Farmers Tractor Rally Clash. While addressing the media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the farm unions broke the terms and conditions which were decided during the meeting with the administration. Passing a strong message, the Delhi Police chief said that no culprit will be spared and all video evidences will be examined. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

Earlier today, Delhi Police registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Protester Who Died at ITO Cremated in UP's Rampur village

An official said multiple videos and CCTV footage were being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence on Tuesday and that strict action would be taken against the culprits. Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital, especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Highlights From Delhi Police Commissioner’s Press Conference:

8.12 pm: 19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained. They are being questioned: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26

8.10 pm: More than 25 criminal cases have been registered by Delhi Police. We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. No culprit will be spared: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

08.08 pm: 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence (during the tractor rally on Jan 26) and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

08.06 pm: We are examining all video evidences. Culprits will be nabbed: Delhi Police chief

08.05 pm: Cops showed maximum patience: Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava

8.04 pm: By late evening of Jan 25, it came to fore that they (farmers) were not keeping their words. They brought forward the aggressive & militant elements who occupied the stage & delivered provocative speeches which made their intentions clear: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

8.03 pm: Had five rounds of talk with the farmers. They (Farmer Unions) were adamant to take out tractor rally: Delhi Police chief.

8.01 pm: It was also given to them in writing that there should be no more than 5000 tractors (in the rally) and there should be no weapon with them: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava

8.00 pm: Keeping in mind the interests of the security of the people of Delhi, it was decided that some terms & conditions be imposed, it was given to them in writing – the rally was to last from 12pm -5pm, it was to be led by farmer leaders & leaders must accompany their groups: Delhi CP

7.57 pm: We set some terms and conditions: Delhi Police Commissioner

4.15 pm: BKU spox Rakesh Tikait’s name mentioned in an FIR by Delhi Police. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) & 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty): Delhi Police

4.08 pm: The FIR says that the Police and others started rescuing them but the protesting farmers came there with tractors and attempted to hit Police officials. The police had a close shave and left from the spot, later they got to know that the farmer succumbed to his injuries.

4.07 pm: Delhi Police’s FIR on ITO mentions the sequence of the incident. It mentions that the farmers started coming towards Central Delhi & constant requests of maintaining law and order were made to them. It also mentions the incident where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.

3.58 pm: Twitter suspends 300 accounts in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on Republic Day.

3.56 pm: Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of the situation.

3.55 pm: Delhi Police press conference to start shortly.