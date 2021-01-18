New Delhi: In an effort to improve road safety and promote responsible travelling, the Delhi Police last week issued a notice, saying people will be fined for not wearing a seat belt while sitting at the rear seat of the car. This drive, which has been in effect in West Delhi since January 13, will continue till January 23. Also Read - Delhi Police Has Full Authority to Decide on Farmers Entering Capital: Supreme Court on R-Day Tractor Rally

Part of the drive, the traffic police will issue a fine of up to Rs 1,000 for not wearing rear seat belt. So far this drive is in place only in the western regions of the national capital. However, the traffic police are likely to expand the drive to other regions as well.

Apart from issuing challans for the rear seat belt, the traffic police will also fine motorists that do not have rearview mirrors on the two-wheelers.

Issuing a notification, the West Delhi Traffic police specified that the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 have provisions for wearing rear seat belts and having rearview mirrors installed on two-wheelers.

“Violating these regulations not only amounts to irresponsible behaviour but is also extremely dangerous. The Motor vehicles Act levies a hefty fine on the driver and front passenger for not wearing a seatbelt, which is why it has become a common practice among car users. However, because of lack of awareness and compliance, almost all rear occupants in cars do not wear seatbelts. This poses a serious risk to the passengers in case of an accident,” Delhi Police said in its notice.

Deputy Commissioner, Western Range Traffic Police, Delhi, said in the notification that driving without a rear-view mirror is not only irresponsible but also dangerous since it blocks a significant field view of the driver, causing collisions with the faster moving vehicles from behind.