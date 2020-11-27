New Delhi: In the wake of the farmers’ protest march against Centre’s farm laws, Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for commuters on Friday. In a series of tweets, Delhi traffic police asked commuters to totally avoid several routes, including outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 & Singhu Border. Also Read - Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Police Fire Tear Gas Shells to Disperse Protesters at Singhu Border

It said that traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road is being diverted in view of the protest march by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee and as a result, traffic is "very very heavy" in that area.

"Tikri border is completely closed for traffic movements. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee", it informed.

“Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway”, it stated further.

Meanwhile, commuters were stuck in a jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border due to checking of vehicles by police. Police have been deployed on the Delhi border in view of farmers’ movement and all vehicles heading towards Delhi are being checked. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

Earlier in the day, police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).Notably, the farmers were heading to Delhi as part of their protest march against the Centre’s Farm laws.