New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday used a drone to track the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters who had gathered to march from Old Delhi’s Red Fort to Shaheed Park near ITO in the national capital city, stated news agency PTI.

The drone which hovered over Nishadraj Marg in Daryaganj recorded the incident when police used barricades to stop the protestors from reaching the Red Fort. When protestors noticed the drone, they cheered, clapped and began to shout even louder. “Drones are used to record happenings and in case of massive law and order situations, where things go out of hand, the recordings help identifying those who cause a situation to go out of hand,” a senior police officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

A huge number of protesters comprised students and local residents. There were also members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Swaraj Abhiyan, who were denied permission by the police to conduct the proposed anti-CAA march from Red Fort due to law and order issues.

The protesters who gathered near Sunehri Masjid after the police stopped them from moving towards Red Fort, rued that some political leaders were trying to hijack their protest. Drones were also used by the police in Seelampur area that witnessed violence and arson on Tuesday, to identify “miscreants”.

