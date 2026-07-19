‘No permission sought or granted’: Delhi Police warns of strict action against CJP’s Parliament march on July 20

The move follows Wangchuk’s removal from Jantar Mantar and transfer to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his hunger strike. In a message shared with supporters, the activist called his hospitalisation an 'illegal detention.'

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The police stated that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is applicable in Delhi. PTI

As the protestors at Delhi Jantar Mantar prepare for their march towards Parliament on Monday (July 20), Delhi Police on Sunday clarified that no permission has been sought or granted for the proposed march to Parliament called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). It further warned that any unauthorized gathering would be met with legal action.

The police stated that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which has replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently applicable across the New Delhi district. The Delhi Police informed that protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

The march has been organised by the CJP to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk calls July 20 Parliament march India’s ‘second freedom movement’, asks supporters to make mobilisation ‘big success’

The Delhi Police stated, “As Parliament session is commencing from 20 July, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees and the protection of vital government installations.” They further said, “Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law.”

Appealing to the public, Delhi Police said, “Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security.”

Delhi HC stays Centre’s decision to intervene in Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Earlier, the Delhi high court upheld the Centre’s decision to intervene in Sonam Wangchuk’s prolonged hunger strike after the educationist was shifted from the CJP’s protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital.

The court observed that the Union government’s action was well within its rights and found no arbitrariness or use of force in shifting Wangchuk for medical monitoring.

The move, however, triggered strong reactions from Wangchuk, his wife Gitanjali Angmo and members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Angmo has maintained that the hunger strike continues, alleging that Wangchuk has refused to consume even oral fluids offered by the medical authorities.

CJP ‘Chalo Sansad’ march

Appealing to educational institutions, Sonam Wangchuk said the march should be observed as a day of “experiential education” under the National Education Policy. He said students would get a “real lesson in political science and democracy” by taking part or observing it.

CJP leader Abhishek Dipke said Wangchuk’s removal from Jantar Mantar would not affect the planned ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. He added that he would also start an indefinite hunger strike.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: How is his health after 21-Day hunger strike? Safdarjung hospital issues statement

The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march planned by the group on July 20 will take place on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. According to the party, supporters can register through a missed-call initiative, and over 1.3 lakh people have already joined, said spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

The CJP, founded by Abhishek Dipke as a satirical movement in May, has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since last month. Its demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a judicial probe into alleged exam-related scams, accountability from authorities and broader reforms in the examination process.