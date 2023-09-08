Home

Delhi, Mumbai Police Websites Under Cyberattack On G20 Summit Eve

The websites of both the Delhi Police and the Mumbai Police crashed due ta DDoS attack by a religious hacktivist group called "Team Insane PK".

New Delhi: The official websites of the Delhi Police and Mumbai came under cyber attack from a hacktivist group causing them crash and go offline amid fears of cybersecurity threats on the eve of the G20 summit in the national capital.

According to Falcon Feed– a Threat intelligence platform– the Team Insane PK hackers group have claimed responsibility for the cyber attacks on both websites. The group posted a screenshot in a a Telegram group as evidence of the same.

Team Insane PK hackers group claims to have targeted the website of Delhi Police.#India #cti #threatintel pic.twitter.com/1152DNYS1F — FalconFeedsio (@FalconFeedsio) September 8, 2023

Team Insane PK is a Pakistan-based hacktivist group that has target high-profile Indian government websites since January this year. The groups usually employs DDoS attacks to crash websites and also sometimes engages in defacing them.

Earlier, in May this year, Team Insane PK claimed responsibility for DDoS attacks which crashed 44 Indian finance and banking websites.

