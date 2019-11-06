New Delhi: The nearly 11-hour unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel came to an end on late Tuesday after repeated assurance from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top police officers that appropriate steps would be taken in the Tis Hazari scuffle.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the protesting cops to resume their duties and maintain peace as it is their ‘responsibility to maintain law and order’ across the capital city. “I appeal to all to maintain peace. It’s testing time for Delhi Police. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law and order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law and order in the capital”, Patnaik was quoted by a report as saying in his brief address to the police personnel outside the police headquarters on Tuesday.

Here are the top developments in the Tis Hazari scuffle between Delhi policemen and lawyers:

1) Over thousands of policemen in Delhi ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO area to protest against the lawyers for attacking the policemen.

2) On Saturday, 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured after a parking row between police personnel and lawyers escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

3) A list of 10 demands by the protesting officers, including the creation of a Police Protection Act, was submitted, stated a report. The Delhi police had submitted its report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the incident.

4) Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Tuesday advised Delhi Commissioner of Police to ensure that the senior officers visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families. Anil Baijal told news agency ANI, “Best possible treatment to be ensured for injured advocates and police personnel. Suitable ex-gratia compensation to be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well.” Having conducted a meeting with the top officials of Delhi Police, Baijal reinstated on the importance of restoring the trust between the two sides involved in the scuffle and ensure that impartial justice is delivered, stated a report.

5) Union Ministry of Home Affairs has filed an application seeking clarification on Delhi High Court order which directed for no coercive step against lawyers against whom FIR has been registered, following the clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

6) The Delhi High court took action against a host of police officials, including Special Commissioner (Law & Order) Sanjay Singh, who was suspended indefinitely. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.

Reports claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the situation and may appeal against the Delhi High Court order that directed a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt.