New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Saturday morning visited the spot near the Israel Embassy where an IED blast took place, officials said. According to the reports, the team has obtained a CCTV footage of the spot near the Israel Embassy. The footage showed a cab dropping off two people who walked towards the embassy. Also Read - Delhi Blast: Dump Data of Calls, CCTV Footage Being Examined; Israel Embassy Says 'Was on High Alert Already'

Sketches are being made and attempts are on to identify the cab driver. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital. Also Read - Israel Embassy Blast: NIA Likely to Take Over Case From Delhi Police, CCTV Shows Cab at Site | Latest Updates

The Special Cell is probing the blast that occurred on Friday evening in the heart of the national capital and collecting evidence as part of the investigation, the officials said. The Delhi Police said that the improvised explosive device (IED) went off at 5.05 pm and no one was injured and there was no damage to any property. Also Read - Delhi Blast Latest Updates: Jaish-Ul-Hind Claims Responsibility For Attack Near Israel Embassy | Key Points so Far

Delhi: A low-intensity explosion occurred near Israel Embassy yesterday. Samples collected from the spot by a crime investigation team this morning. Investigation is underway. (Pics source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/qKHMrPRtKG — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said on Friday. They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but did not divulge any further details including content of the note.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has said he has full confidence that India will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis who are there.

Soon after the incident, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart and updated him on the situation.