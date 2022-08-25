New Delhi: Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) emergency meeting at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, some party MLAs are untraceable. TV reports said that the ‘missing’ AAP MLAs are those who according to party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj got the offer of Rs 20 crore from the BJP to “topple” the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the political slugfest in Delhi.Also Read - Manish Sisodia Should Be Given 'Bharat Ratna', Says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat. Top Points