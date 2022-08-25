New Delhi: Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) emergency meeting at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, some party MLAs are untraceable. TV reports said that the ‘missing’ AAP MLAs are those who according to party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj got the offer of Rs 20 crore from the BJP to “topple” the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the political slugfest in Delhi.Also Read - Manish Sisodia Should Be Given 'Bharat Ratna', Says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat. Top Points

    Delhi News LIVE: The BJP has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government’s liquor “scam”.

    Delhi News LIVE: Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted. The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the “poaching” efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).