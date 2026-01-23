By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Pollution: Air quality improves as rain lashes Delhi-NCR on Basant Panchami, temperature likely to drop — Check IMD forecast
Delhi Pollution: Rain has brought a slight relief to residents of Delhi by flushing out pollution, however, showers also lowered the temperature of the capital city.
Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a wet morning as light rain, accompanied by a thunderstorm, lashed parts of the capital city on Friday, bringing a slight relief from pollution. The overall air quality was recorded at 297 at 8 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The data shows a marginal improvement in the air quality from Thursday morning. Yesterday, the overall AQI was 312 and fell under the ‘very poor’ category. However, even after a slight dip, the pollution levels across the region continued to remain at hazardous levels.
#WATCH | Delhi | Traffic snarls witnessed at Talkatora Road
The city has been receiving light rain since morning. A few roads in Central Delhi were cordoned off for the full-dress rehearsal of Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/Tn7BAYkgDu
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
