Dense smog engulfs Delhi-NCR amid rising pollution; AQI crosses 400 in several areas

New Delhi: The air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR is expected to persist over the coming days, with no rainfall in sight and little respite from prevailing temperatures despite an approaching Western Disturbance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rainfall in the national capital between November 10 and 15.
Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 311 (very poor) as of 6 am, while several monitoring stations recorded readings close to the 400 mark (severe).
#WATCH | Delhi: An anti-smog gun by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) being used to spray water to mitigate air pollution. Visuals around Janpath. https://t.co/BKgAYj3uWu
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ambala in Haryana recorded an AQI of 250 at 7 am on Tuesday, falling under the ‘Poor’ category. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 250.
Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded an AQI of 366 at 7 am, while Noida registered 340.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 401 and 500 is classified as ‘Severe’. Such air quality can affect the health of even healthy individuals and may have serious consequences for people with existing health conditions. An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘Very Poor’. Prolonged exposure to such air can lead to respiratory illnesses.
The CPCB considers an AQI between 0 and 50 to be ‘Good’.
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