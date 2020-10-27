New Delhi: A dense blanket of smog settled in Delhi as the air pollution levels in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ as the air quality was recorded around 350 on Tuesday morning. was witnessed early morning. The air quality has, however, improved slightly from last week. Also Read - Air Quality in New Delhi Worsens After Dussehra celebrations

The Air Quality Index was recorded at 346 in Rohini, 329 in RK Puram, 377 in Anand Vihar and 363 in Mundka area of Delhi, all four in ‘very poor’ category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. Also Read - Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Degrades to 'Severe' Category on Dussehra, Likely to Improve Next Week

Notably, a new study found that the long term exposure to such increased levels of air pollutants may be linked to nearly 15 per cent of COVID-19 deaths globally as it takes two off the life expectancy of every man, woman and child. Also Read - Air Quality Deteriorates Further in Delhi, Hits 'Very Poor' Category

After the Supreme Court expressed concern over the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. The Centre replied to the court and said that it will soon bring in a new law to curb the yearly situation resulting from stubble burning and other emissions.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi’s air quality had worsened to 405 (Anand Vihar) after hundreds of effigies of demon king Ravana were burnt on the occasion of Dussehra. Areas like ITO, Rohini, Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Sri Aurobindo Marg and several other locations were marked under the ‘very poor’ category.

The air quality is predicted to remain in the ‘very poor’ category until October 31.