Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains poor, AQI crosses 300 mark, IMD forecasts rain

Delhi Pollution: The air quality in Delhi remains in the ‘poor’ category. The overall AQI stood at 234, with several areas crossing the 300 mark.

Delhi Pollution
Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense smog that enveloped the region during the morning hours on Friday. The air quality once again fell into the ‘poor’ category as the overall air quality index stood at 234. In many areas, the AQI has crossed 300, making breathing difficult for senior citizens and people suffering from lung diseases.

