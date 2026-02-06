Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains poor, fog lingers as pollution rises

The Air quality across Delhi remained in the poor category on Friday. As of 6 am, several AQI monitoring stations recorded poor air quality levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi Pollution: A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi and adjoining NCR on Friday morning, reducing visibility. The minimum temperature dipped to 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature at 6 am was around 10 degrees. The daytime temperature is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius with 55 percent humidity. The air quality in the capital city has remained a cause for concern today, as well as several areas in the national capital which, at 6 am, recorded poor air quality levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

Out of 39 monitoring stations set up across Delhi, most recorded poor air quality today, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Location AQI Category Anand Vihar 261 Poor Chandni Chowk 242 Poor DTU Delhi 228 Poor ITO Delhi 237 Poor JLN Stadium 257 Poor Punjabi Bagh 260 Poor RK Puram 272 Poor Patparganj 236 Poor Rohini 268 Poor Wazirpur 265 Poor IGI Airport 148 Moderate IIT Delhi 186 Moderate

Also Read: Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi? Heavy rain, snow expected in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan – Check weather forecast

Delhi Weather

The minimum temperature reached 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius. Shallow fog will persist across several parts of the capital city today, affecting early-morning visibility. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius and 55 percent humidity.

On February 7, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, dense fog is likely to intensify from February 9. On Monday, the nighttime temperature is expected to plunge to 9 degrees Celsius. On February 10 and 11, fog and chill will persist, with the minimum temperatures dipping between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

North India Weather

As fresh snowfall is expected in the mountains, the plains will witness dense fog conditions. The weather department warns of dense fog during morning and night hours in parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD has forecasted dry weather across most of the country outside the northern hills.

No rainfall is predicted for the plains from Punjab to South India.

Minimum overall mercury in the plain region of North India, including Delhi and Punjab, is currently hovering between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius. Cold winds from the mountains will continue to give chills in parts of Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

However, the weather department has forecasted no significant change in these minimum temperatures over northwest India till Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.