Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains poor, IMD issues yellow alert for rain – How January 2026 recorded second-best air quality since 2022

Delhi pollution: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 265 on Saturday, which falls in the poor category. The temperature dipped to 7 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain today. Check area-wise AQI and weather forecast here.

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed another chilly morning, with dense smog enveloping the region during morning hours on Saturday. The overall temperature dipped to 7 degrees Celsius. The air quality of the capital city falls in the poor category, with the overall AQI recorded at 265, creating problems for the elderly and people suffering from lung diseases. The national capital’s air quality has slightly worsened this January compared to 2025. The average AQI stood at 307 till January 30, up from 306 during the same period in 2025, as per the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi today. Dense fog conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan. Check the weather forecast.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

Location AQI Category Ashok Vihar 309 Very Poor Bawana 271 Poor Burari 246 Poor Chandni Chowk 285 Poor Dwarka Sector 8 329 Very Poor ITO 279 Poor Mundka 331 Very Poor Wazirpur 331 Very Poor Okhla Phase-2 323 Very Poor Rohini 312 Very Poor Punjabi Bagh 318 Very Poor RK Puram 322 Very Poor Narela 232 Poor Alipur 227 Poor

Delhi Weather

The capital city woke up to a bone-chilling morning on Saturday, with the temperature dipping to nearly 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted rainfall and has issued a yellow alert for the city today. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong surface winds also expected in the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature expected to as low as 7 degrees Celsius.

AQI Classification Scale (CPCB)

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Rain Warning

According to the India Meteorological Department, two western disturbances are expected to cause moderate showers and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region. Rain is also expected over North West and central India from January 31 to February 3.

Dense Fog Alert

Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to prevail during the morning hours in northwest and adjoining central India till February 1.

Dense fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan till February 1.

Snowfall Warning

Scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad until February 2. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also predicted during the same period.

IMD has predicted rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on February 1.

