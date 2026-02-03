By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Pollution: air quality remains ‘poor’, IMD issues yellow alert
Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi and NCR woke up to dense fog on Tuesday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 256 in the ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Delhi Pollution: A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) early Tuesday morning, with visibility sharply reduced across several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, with AQI of 256. Out of 39 AQI monitoring stations set up across the capital city, 17 recorded poor range, while 10 showed moderate range. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog as the capital city recorded its coldest February day in the last four years on February 2. The daytime temperature at Safdarjung weather station was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal. Dense fog has gripped parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Rain is also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Check the weather forecast here.
Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI
AQI Levels Across Delhi Areas
|Area
|AQI
|Chandni Chowk
|324
|Wazirpur
|316
|RK Puram
|300
|Punjabi Bagh
|295
|Mundka
|297
|Dwarka Sector 8
|293
|Lodhi Road
|142
Delhi Weather
As per the weather department, the visibility will remain severely reduced due to fog. Commuters have been advised to remain vigilant during morning hours.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may settle between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow alert for fog for today.
As per IMD, light showers are expected today. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.
AQI Classification
|AQI Range
|Category
|0–50
|Good
|51–100
|Satisfactory
|101–200
|Moderate
|201–300
|Poor
|301–400
|Very Poor
|401–500
|Severe
North India Weather Warning
Two recently active western disturbances are expected to affect the weather of hilly regions. Snowfall is very likely in higher-altitude areas today. Another snowfall is expected on February 6 and 7.
Due to western disturbances, minimum temperatures across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh could dip in the coming two days. light showers are also expected in the northern districts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and southwestern Uttar Pradesh.
South India Rain Warning
The weather department predicted dry weather across all coastal Karnataka districts. Same weather will persist today in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
