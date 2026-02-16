Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘poor’, rainfall to chill capital this week

The air quality of Delhi stood at 207 in the poor category, and a Western Disturbance may bring cloudy skies and isolated rain in the Himalayan region.

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi and adjoining NCR will experience winter chills for a few days as the city is likely to receive rainfall this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that light showers are expected on Wednesday; however, no alert has been issued for heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the capital city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 207, putting it in the poor category. Temperatures are expected to remain stable, with warmer conditions in the daytime and cooler conditions at night. A fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit the Himalayan region today, due to which cloudy skies and isolated rainfall are likely in the mountains.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

Area AQI Category Anand Vihar 293 Poor Bawana 259 Poor Chandni Chowk 247 Poor DTU 203 Poor Dwarka Sector 8 234 Poor ITO 200 Poor Jahangirpuri 285 Poor Narela 243 Poor Punjabi Bagh 203 Poor RK Puram 239 Poor Wazirpur 268 Poor India Gate / Kartavya Path 156 Moderate AIIMS 148 Moderate

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, misty conditions, high humidity and hazy weather conditions are expected in the region this week. The overall air quality in Delhi was recorded in the poor category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 207. Temperatures are expected to remain stable with warmer conditions in the daytime and cooler conditions at night.

Rain And Snow Alert

Due to the new western disturbance, clouds will start to appear in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Ladakh. Cloudy skies are also expected in western Himachal Pradesh. However, Manali, Shimla and Uttarakhand will remain clear.

The IMD stated that the mountains will be cloudy and the plains will remain dry today. However, under the influence of the western disturbance, isolated rainfall or snowfall is expected over the western Himalayan region on Thursday and Friday.

Why Is The Winter Chill Fading So Quickly?

Due to the fresh western disturbance, a major shift in wind patterns has been recorded. Due to this shift, less cold air is being felt from Punjab to Bihar. The overall minimum temperatures range between 7 to 12 degrees Celsius across north India.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, light rain/snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region till February 19.

