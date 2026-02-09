Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains poor, will it rain today?

Delhi Pollution: The air quality of the national capital remained poor, with the AQI recorded above the 200 mark. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to slightly warmer temperatures on Monday morning, signalling the gradual end of winter. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city will have clear skies with bright sunlight today and the weather remains normal. However, even after the fading of dense fog, the air quality of Delhi remained in the poor category with the overall Air Quality Index recorded above the 200 mark. The maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures may settle between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

Location AQI Category Dhaula Kuan 257 Poor Anand Vihar 272 Poor RK Puram 257 Poor Wazirpur 246 Poor ITO 204 Poor DTU 193 Moderate IGI Airport 173 Moderate IIT Delhi 147 Moderate Patparganj 200 Moderate

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that the capital city is expected to remain partly cloudy with light fog during the morning time. Cold winds from the mountains are likely to continue in the region. However, winds will lessen the cold as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 9 degrees Celsius. Currently, there’s no chance of rain in Delhi. However, movement of clouds may be seen.

Humidity levels are expected between 50 and 60 percent.

Rain Alert

As per IMD, rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive showers and snowfall from today.

Dense to very dense fog conditions with little chills are very likely in parts of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. An orange alert for rain has been issued for Uttar Pradesh today.

Light fog and light rain conditions are also expected in parts of northern Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry.

Snowfall And Rainfall Warnings

The hill states will also be affected by the western disturbance, due to which Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness fresh snowfall in higher reaches. Rain is also expected in these regions. Some parts may also experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain.

The IMD has advised residents, tourists and commuters in these regions to remain alert, especially in areas prone to landslides and snow accumulation. Transport services in higher altitudes may also be affected during peak weather activity.

